Jonathan Owens Called 'Mr. Biles' On TV After Scoring Touchdown In Bears Game

Simone Biles got a special shout-out after her husband, Jonathan Owens, scored a touchdown in the Bears' season opener on Sunday ... with the TV announcer calling the Chicago safety a fitting nickname during the broadcast.

The highlight play happened in the third quarter of the Bears' Week 1 matchup against the Tennessee Titans at Soldier Field ... when Daniel Hardy blocked a punt attempt -- and Owens scooped the ball and took it to the house.

As Adam Amin called the action, he referred to Owens as "Mr. Biles" ... a nod to his Olympic gymnastics G.O.A.T. wife.

While Amin meant no harm with the comment ... some trolls used the moniker against him after he went on the "Pivot" podcast last year and claimed he didn't know who Biles was prior to their relationship.

He also said he was "the prize" in their pairing during the interview ... which ruffled feathers even more.

The backlash then led Simone to defend her husband from the criticism ... calling for people to stop calling him "Mr. Biles" in a hurtful manner.

"Y'all are blatantly being disrespectful to my relationship & my husband," Biles said at the time.

"So I'm gonna go ahead and say this one time. Respectfully, f*** off. & if you keep commenting or tweeting at me I'm just going to block you. Simple as that."

Biles was in a much better mood on Sunday ... reacting to Owens' wild accomplishment live on social media -- claiming his score almost gave her a heart attack.

@jjowens_3 showin' love to the fans (and of course @Simone_Biles) after the @ChicagoBears win



Owens' TD on a blocked punt in the third quarter was a momentum shifter in the Bears' 17-point comeback victory.