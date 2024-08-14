Jonathan Owens Met With 'USA' Chants After Watching Simone Biles At Olympics

Jonathan Owens' Chicago Bears teammates didn't have an issue with him missing part of training camp to watch his wife, Simone Biles, dominate at the Olympics ... 'cause he received a warm welcome upon his return to practice -- complete with a passionate "USA" chant!!

The 29-year-old safety's reunion with his squad was captured on HBO's 'Hard Knocks' cameras during Tuesday's episode ... and while some folks questioned his excused absence to be present for the GOAT's historic performances, the team was clearly in his corner.

During a meeting, Owens addressed the crowd as a Biles-themed PowerPoint presentation ran across the big screen ... and he explained just how important the trip was for him.

"Just got back off my flight, man," Owens said. "I had the honor of watching my wife get three gold medals. So, she’s the most-decorated American gymnast in history. I got to see her make history. I’m blessed and ready to get back to work."

Shortly after, the episode showed Jaylon Jones praising Owens' partner during practice ... questioning if she's a Michael Jordan and LeBron James hybrid -- to which he replied she's more like Serena Williams.

Biles' incredible outing wasn't lost on the zebras, either -- as an official later raved about her success during the Bears' preseason game ... which was also caught on camera.