Simone Biles Gets 'J' Tattoo On Ring Finger, Apparent Homage To Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles took some time from her post-Olympics tour this week to get a new finger tattoo ... and, check it out, it seems to be a tribute to Jonathan Owens.

The seven-time gold medalist stopped by Sydney Smith's shop in Phoenix, Ariz. while on a brief break from her appearances in the Gold Over America shows ... and she first got a tiny "J" etched into her left hand.

While it's unclear exactly what the significance of it is ... the safe guess appears to be it's an homage to her NFL player husband's first initial.

Smith tells us in addition to the letter, she also hooked Biles up with a neck tattoo that read, "Made In Heaven."

Smith said each piece took about 90 minutes to complete ... and explained the meetup all came about after the two had exchanged some direct messages on social media.

"It was a great experience," Smith said of inking Biles, "but I treat all of my clients the same. It's always a good time getting to do what I love every day!"

Biles wasn't the only Olympian on the tour to get some fresh tats ... Shane Wiskus and Casimir Schmidt got in on the fun as well, going under Jesse Tattoo's needle.