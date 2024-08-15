Robert Griffin III Fired From ESPN

Robert Griffin III is unemployed -- the former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback has reportedly been scrapped from his gig with ESPN ... despite a few years remaining on his contract.

The news broke via The Athletic on Thursday ... with no reason being given for the move.

It's quite the shocking development, as RG3 blossomed into a staple with the network -- his analysis was mostly applauded on "Monday Night Countdown" and throughout his college football coverage.

RG3 also called games for ESPN ... and made appearances on "Get Up" and "First Take."

The 2012 second-overall pick has yet to address the decision ... but chances are we'll hear from him soon, as he's very active on social media.

The switch comes after reports he lost his spot on the "Monday Night Football" desk to future Hall of Famer Jason Kelce, who joined the team upon his retirement.

The time in unemployment will almost certainly be short-lived ... as other outlets will rush to add RG3 to their rotations.

RG3 wasn't the only one affected ... as longtime reporter Sam Ponder was also reportedly cut from ESPN's roster.