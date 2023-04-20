Robert Griffin III, Brady Quinn Have Heated Exchange Over CJ Stroud Criticism

Robert Griffin III and Brady Quinn are going at it ... the two former NFL quarterbacks were in a heated exchange on social media Thursday after the former Notre Dame signal caller criticized Ohio State QB and top draft prospect CJ Stroud for allegedly missing Peyton Manning's football camp.

RG3 clapped back at Quinn, who on Wednesday said the Buckeyes standout "ghosted" the Manning Passing Academy the night before previously committing to attend the camp.

Griffin was clearly pissed Quinn shared the unsubstantiated story, and he fired off a tweet letting Brady know as much.

"Brady Quinn’s attempt to tear down CJ Strouds’ character was BOGUS. CJ DID NOT no-show at the Manning Passing Academy without warning because he DID NOT COMMIT TO GOING. I know because I did the research."

First time I’ve seen this anywhere:



CBS Sports analyst Brady Quinn ranks CJ Stroud as his QB2, but mentions that Stroud initially committed to the Manning Passing Academy, but “the night before he ghosted them and didn’t show up” pic.twitter.com/1UkkaUYVpL — Edgar Salmingo, Jr. ✌️ (@PanthersAnalyst) April 19, 2023 @PanthersAnalyst

RG3 continued ... "@Brady_Quinn said he simply repeated something he was told, but it is STILL YOUR RESPONSIBILITY to vet character damaging information yourself before echoing it to millions of people. Too often lies are reported and used to hurt players. THAT AIN’T RIGHT."

Quinn, the former 22nd overall pick who played four seasons in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs, stood by his reporting, saying the information he received was vetted, adding it's not reflective of his opinion on Stroud.

Retired NFL player Ryan Clark and current NFL star cornerback Jalen Ramsey also took issue with Quinn's commentary, blasting the CBS analyst for seemingly trying to cast aspersions on Stroud ahead of the upcoming NFL draft.

Ramsey also ripped Quinn's reporting, labeling it a fake story and accusing BQ of "Tryna beak a kid down before the draft." Meanwhile, Clark said Quinn "is an example of [an] analyst telling stories of 0 value to diminish a man’s character while validating his own."