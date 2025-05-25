Brooklyn Beckham Shows Loyalty to Wife Nicola Peltz Amid Family Drama

Brooklyn Beckham is making it clear where his loyalty lies amid ongoing drama between the Beckham and Peltz families.

Brooklyn took to Instagram on Saturday with a heartfelt message for his wife of three years, Nicola Peltz, posting a video of the two riding a motorcycle together through the streets of Los Angeles.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

He captioned the post ... "My whole world x I will love you forever x I always choose you baby x you’re the most amazing person I know xx me and you forever baby ❤️❤️."

The public show of affection comes as Brooklyn and Nicola remain at odds with David and Victoria Beckham. We broke the story ... Our sources told us Nicola doesn't appreciate the way "narcissistic" David and Victoria treat Brooklyn, and she's the first romantic partner of his to put her foot down, which our sources said David and Victoria don't like.

The family drama first stemmed from Brooklyn's beef with his brother Romeo -- Brooklyn doesn't like that Romeo is dating his ex, Kim Turnbull -- and Victoria and David sided with Romeo.

Our sources say Brooklyn and Nicola tried to talk things out with Victoria and David earlier this month before David's 50th birthday party in London, but they were turned down ... and our sources say there hasn't been any attempt from Victoria and David to thaw the ice as of last weekend.

Play video content TMZ.com