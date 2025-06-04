Romeo Beckham & Kim Turnbull Break Up Amid Drama With Brother Brooklyn

Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnbull are officially through, TMZ has confirmed ... and, we'll have to wait and see if this opens up the door for Romeo to reconcile with his bro Brooklyn Beckham.

Sources close to Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz tell TMZ ... the two didn't know Romeo and Kim split because they haven't spoken to them in months. Our sources say they aren't shocked -- telling us the power couple saw this coming.

We broke the story ... Romeo and Brooklyn stopped talking a few months ago when Romeo started dating Kim, because Brooklyn felt she wasn't in the relationship for the right reasons.

Our sources say parents David and Victoria trust Kim with their son, but Brooklyn didn't ... and, he and his wife, Nicola, didn't want to be at any family gathering where she was in attendance.

We're told Brooklyn and Nicola are disappointed this family drama was mainly centered around this girlfriend who isn't in their lives anymore ... feeling especially hurt because it seems like David and Victoria took Romeo and Kim's side.

For example, they tried to see David and Victoria Beckham at a smaller gathering outside of his big 50th birthday bash, but they were denied ... with DB and VB saying they could come to the large group celebration or they wouldn't get a chance to see them.

Nicola doesn't appreciate the way "narcissistic" David and Victoria treats her husband, our sources tell us ... and, it's caused a deep rift.

In fact, Brooklyn and Nicola still haven't spoken to David, Victoria or Romeo since the Romeo-Kim breakup ... so, the relationship clearly dredged up deeper issues with the fam. Should be noted as well, Kim had a romantic connection with Brooklyn years ago.

Eagle-eyed fans recently noticed Brooklyn covered up a "mama's boy" tattoo on his chest with other ink ... another sign that he's not on good terms with his mother.