Brooklyn Beckham Covered Up 'Mama's Boy' Chest Tattoo Amid Family Feud

Looks like Brooklyn Beckham’s family feud is becoming permanent … or permanently covered -- 'cause he’s now seemingly obscuring the ink he once dedicated to his mom.

The heavily tattooed eldest child of David and Victoria Beckham posed shirtless for Glamour Germany with wife Nicola Peltz -- but eagle-eyed fans noticed something missing. That "mama’s boy" tattoo on his chest? Now buried among a bouquet of flowers that look suspiciously like Nicola’s bridal arrangement.

The OG quote was already on the smaller side, but now that it's drowned out by a much bigger tat -- yup, it sure does look like Brooklyn's trying to swap Mom for Mrs.

Now, it might be nothing, especially since the shoot was done a few months back ... but given Brooklyn's ongoing tension with David and Victoria, the timing's definitely raising brows.

We broke the story ... sources told us Nicola’s not a fan of how "narcissistic" David and Victoria treat Brooklyn -- and she’s the first partner who's actually put her foot down, which didn't sit well with the Beckham power duo.