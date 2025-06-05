Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz's Reconciliation With Family Up in the Air

The Beckham family drama could be far from over -- despite Romeo Beckham’s recent split from his girlfriend, a reconciliation between Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz, and David and Victoria Beckham remains up in the air ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... there’s been no progress in mending the strained relationship between Brooklyn, Nicola, and the rest of the famous family -- including Romeo -- as too much damage has already been done.

We're told Brooklyn and Nicola are still weighing whether to reopen the door, but it’s been difficult given the past history.

Our sources say Romeo’s recent split from girlfriend of 7 months, Kim Turnbull, hasn’t moved the needle -- largely because Brooklyn and Nicola have always chosen to live their own lives in Los Angeles, independent of the family’s drama.

We're told they feel they've been unfairly targeted and lied about publicly amid the ongoing tension, though there's some hope things might eventually shift.

We broke the story ... Brooklyn and Romeo stopped speaking several months ago when Romeo began dating Kim -- someone Brooklyn and Nicola didn’t trust and believed was dating Romeo for the wrong reasons.

David and Victoria, however, welcomed Kim, siding with Romeo and supporting the relationship, which only deepened the divide.

Things reached a boiling point around David’s 50th birthday party, when our sources say Brooklyn and Nicola tried to arrange a more intimate get-together with his parents outside the major party to talk things out, but were ultimately shut down -- told they could only attend the big bash or not see them at all.

Nicola, in particular, hasn’t held back with our sources telling us she feels David and Victoria have treated her husband poorly -- calling their behavior "narcissistic."