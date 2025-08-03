Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Renew Vows Amid Ongoing Family Feud

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are doubling down on their commitment -- renewing their wedding vows amid their ongoing family feud with the Beckham family ... TMZ has confirmed.

A source with direct knowledge tells TMZ ... Brooklyn and Nicola renewed their vows Saturday outside NYC, over two years after their Palm Beach wedding.

We're told some friends and family were there -- but David, Victoria, Romeo, and Cruz Beckham did not attend. Our source says the event honored the love and commitment they've built over the years and created a lasting memory.

The celebration comes at a complicated time -- the couple has been the subject of headlines for months about their ongoing rift with Brooklyn's family.

As we first reported in May ... sources told us Victoria felt Nicola stole her son from her -- and even stirred the pot by interrupting their first dance as a couple at their 2022 wedding by running up to the dance floor and basically pushing Nicola away. Our sources told us this left Nicola in tears.

Our sources also told us Nicola doesn't appreciate the way "narcissistic" David and Victoria treat her hubby, and she's the first romantic partner of his to put her foot down, which they allegedly don't like.

Last week, we broke the story ... sources told us folks from Brooklyn and Nicola's camp reached out to David, Victoria, Romeo and Cruz in the past few weeks, asking them to stop talking to Brooklyn and Nicola if they were going to continue leaking negative stories about them.

We're told Brooklyn and Nicola want to squash the longstanding family feud ... but the problem is, they feel no matter what they do, they get attacked in the press and online.

Amid all the family drama, the pair continues to flaunt their affection for each other online -- including in April when Brooklyn sent Nicola a giant bouquet of pink roses.