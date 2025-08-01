Cruz Beckham Mocks Dad's Iconic Vacay Look, Strips to Speedos on Yacht
Cruz Beckham Speedos Into Dad's Territory ... Roasts Iconic Look on Yacht!!!
Cruz Beckham might be at odds with his bro Brooklyn, but he hit pause on the drama to roast dad David while living it up on a yacht in Saint-Tropez -- all in good fun, of course!
The 20-year-old stripped down to his white Prada briefs and struck a hilarious pose on the sundeck Tuesday -- arms and legs wide open -- and it was quite the sight to see among the usual sunbathing and hangout session with GF Jackie Apostel.
Cruz gave a solid shot at recreating David's iconic look from last year in Positano, Italy ... but LBR -- nothing beats the athlete's smolder and that buff bod of his.
But back to Cruz, looks like he's getting some light relief -- especially with all the drama going on with his brother, Brooklyn, and sister-in-law, Nicola Peltz.
As we told ya, Cruz went off on Brooklyn and Nicola in a series of scathing, now-deleted IG Notes -- and TMZ recently found out it came right after the couple begged the Beckhams to stop going after them in the media.