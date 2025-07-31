Guess Which Sexy Stud Shared This Speedo Selfie?!

Thirsty Thursday is comin' in with a big ole' splash! Can you guess which hot star put his summer bod -- and bulge -- on blast in this eye-popping selfie?!

This cool dude sat spread eagle on a boat with his thighs spread wide open and his package staring his 2.1 million Instagram followers directly in their faces. What balls!

Earlier this week, the beefcake even sparked a beef with his older bro, but can you guess which Beckham is in this beefy pic?