Guess Who This Kid on the Phone Turned Into!

Before this lil' kiddo in his striped tee turned into a multi-Grammy winner, he was just talkin' on his telly, braving the cold winters in Toronto, Canada ... and setting his goals and dreams on becoming a superstar!

He first started posting songs anonymously on YouTube, and his songs hit the top of the charts by 2015. He's also dabbled in acting, most notably in "The Idol," and if you're still unsure who this kid could be, his music will get you hyped during the Weeknd.