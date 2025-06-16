Landon in 'A Walk to Remember' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Shane West was in his early 20s when he was cast to play Landon -- the high school heartthrob who transforms from immature to compassionate -- in the 2002 rom-com classic "A Walk To Remember."

Sharing the big screen with West included Mandy Moore as the loyal, kind and religious high school gal with cancer, Jamie, Lauren German as Jamie's protective and supportive bestie, Belinda, and Peter Coyote as Jamie's strict father and prime minister, Reverend Sullivan.