Guess Who This Lil' Dude Turned Into!
Before this cute kiddo with dark-dark hair was in front of the Hollywood cameras, he was just growing up in New York City, attending class at LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, and dropping out of college to pursue his film career.
In 1999, he drove actress Melissa Joan Hart crazy in a rom-com movie ... and before he knew it, he was on a hit show from 2004-2011. After a successful run as an actor, he moved to a farm to start a family and live a nature-based lifestyle.