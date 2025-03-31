Chandler's Mom Nora Bing On 'Friends' 'Memba Her?!

American actress Morgan Fairchild has portrayed many great roles but her character, Nora Tyler Bing -- the successful graphic adult novel author and Chandler's Mom -- on "Friends" ... may just take the cake!

Fairchild shared the screen with some iconic actors including David Schwimmer as the bumbling lover and newly neurotic father, Ross Geller ... Jennifer Aniston as Ross' partner and new mom, Rachel Green and of course Matthew Perry as Nora's sarcastic and funny son, Chandler.