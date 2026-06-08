'RHOM' Star Lenny Hochstein Sued by Woman Claiming He Drugged, Sexually Assaulted Her

Lenny Hochstein is being accused of turning a glamorous Miami night into a nightmare ... according to a new lawsuit filed by a Jane Doe.

According to court documents, obtained by TMZ, the woman claims the celebrity plastic surgeon lured her to his Star Island mansion under the guise of an exclusive afterparty ... then gave her a drug and sexually assaulted her.

In the lawsuit, Doe says she was visiting Miami from London in May 2025 when she met a younger man at Sopra Club. She claims he invited her to a private afterparty on Star Island, but when she arrived, there was no party.

The woman alleges Hochstein repeatedly hit on her and later gave her a pill he described as a common sleep aid. She claims she trusted him because he was a doctor and took the pill.

According to the suit, she blacked out shortly afterward and didn't wake up until the next morning. She claims Hochstein later told her they had sex, despite her saying she had previously rejected his advances.

Doe claims Hochstein later told her the pill was melatonin, but she says she remembered what the pill looked like, researched it online, and ultimately concluded it was Ambien. She's suing him for sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The lawsuit is the latest legal headache for Hochstein, who spent years battling ex-wife Lisa Hochstein in a messy divorce that played out both in court and on "The Real Housewives of Miami."