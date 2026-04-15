'RHOM’ Star Lisa Hochstein Turns Herself In After Spy Allegations
'Real Housewives' Lisa Hochstein Turns Herself In After Spy Allegations
‘Real Housewives of Miami’ star Lisa Hochstein has turned herself in to authorities in Miami -- and it’s all tied to a felony charge accusing her of secretly spying on her ex-husband, Lenny Hochstein.
Lisa’s attorney, Jayne Weintraub, tells TMZ the surrender is voluntary and part of a pre-arranged agreement following the charge filed earlier this week … insisting her client “has nothing to hide” as the legal process plays out.
According to docs obtained by TMZ, prosecutors allege Lisa “unlawfully and intentionally” intercepted -- or tried to intercept -- wire, oral, or electronic communications involving Lenny and others he spoke with.
The charge seems to stem from a March 2023 incident ... notably -- just a couple months before -- reports surfaced claiming Lenny accused Lisa of planting a “listening device” under his car to monitor his phone calls.
Lenny pulled the plug on their 12-year marriage in May 2022, filing for divorce from Lisa ... and the breakup spiraled into a bitter, very public war almost immediately.
The situation gets even messier … Lisa’s ex-boyfriend, Jody Glidden, is facing the same charge and was already taken into custody in Florida over the weekend … while Lisa had a warrant out before arranging to turn herself in.
Lisa’s legal team, along with attorneys for Glidden, has pushed back hard -- telling TMZ this is all part of a contentious divorce battle and arguing the matter “does not belong in criminal court.”
Still, with felony charges now in play, what started as a nasty split has officially escalated into full-blown criminal drama.