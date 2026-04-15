'RHOM’ Star Lisa Hochstein Turns Herself In After Spy Allegations

‘Real Housewives of Miami’ star Lisa Hochstein has turned herself in to authorities in Miami -- and it’s all tied to a felony charge accusing her of secretly spying on her ex-husband, Lenny Hochstein.

Lisa’s attorney, Jayne Weintraub, tells TMZ the surrender is voluntary and part of a pre-arranged agreement following the charge filed earlier this week … insisting her client “has nothing to hide” as the legal process plays out.

According to docs obtained by TMZ, prosecutors allege Lisa “unlawfully and intentionally” intercepted -- or tried to intercept -- wire, oral, or electronic communications involving Lenny and others he spoke with.

The charge seems to stem from a March 2023 incident ... notably -- just a couple months before -- reports surfaced claiming Lenny accused Lisa of planting a “listening device” under his car to monitor his phone calls.

Lenny pulled the plug on their 12-year marriage in May 2022, filing for divorce from Lisa ... and the breakup spiraled into a bitter, very public war almost immediately.

The situation gets even messier … Lisa’s ex-boyfriend, Jody Glidden, is facing the same charge and was already taken into custody in Florida over the weekend … while Lisa had a warrant out before arranging to turn herself in.

Lisa’s legal team, along with attorneys for Glidden, has pushed back hard -- telling TMZ this is all part of a contentious divorce battle and arguing the matter “does not belong in criminal court.”