Candiace Dillard Bassett Says She's Praying for Wendy Osefo After Fraud Allegations

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Candiace Dillard Bassett’s got Wendy Osefo on her mind ... and she’s sending prayers as her 'Real Housewives of Potomac' costar stares down a serious legal mess with husband Eddie.

We caught Candiace in NYC Monday, and she kept it classy, saying she’s hoping for the best as Wendy and Eddie deal with the fallout.

Watch the clip -- Candace makes it clear she’s worried, especially for their kids, and just wants the family to come out okay on the other side.

As we reported, Wendy and Eddie were hit with fraud charges tied to a reported burglary back in April 2024 ... they claimed their home was ransacked after a Jamaica trip.

But things took a turn when cops say Wendy was later spotted on social media wearing a diamond ring she’d reported stolen.