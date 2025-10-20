'RHOP' Keiarna Stewart Says Wendy Osefo Only Wanted to Be Friends On Camera

Says Wendy Osefo Only Wanted to Be Friends On Camera

"The Real Housewives of Potomac" cast is really going through it ... and Keiarna Stewart dished to Andy Cohen about how she really feels about Dr. Wendy Osefo after her fraud arrest.

Keiarna said, "I was shocked, and to be honest, I was also a little bit disappointed ... All I have to say is, thoughts and prayers for Wendy at this time, because it's sad."

As you know, Wendy and her husband Eddie were arrested earlier this month and booked in Maryland on multiple counts of insurance fraud.

But Keiarna says the arrest isn't the only thing disappointing about her castmate. She says their relationship has soured because it doesn't seem like it was genuine to begin with.

Keiarna vented that on-camera Wendy behaved as if she wanted to be her "really great co-host" but off-camera was a different story, which rubbed Keiarna the wrong way.

She said, "It was disappointing, because then I have to show up on camera and we're like, 'Hey, girl!' and it's like, 'No...'"