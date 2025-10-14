'RHOP' Star Wendy Osefo Loses University Job After Fraud Charges

More bad news for "The Real Housewives of Potomac" star Dr. Wendy Osefo ... she and her husband Eddie were booked on fraud charges Friday ... and today TMZ has learned she's also lost her job.

Wendy had been a Distinguished Visiting Professor of Sociology at Wesleyan University, but the school released a statement to TMZ Tuesday, writing simply, "Wendy Osefo is no longer an employee of Wesleyan University."

In addition to Wesleyan in Connecticut, Wendy also taught at Johns Hopkins University in Maryland before resigning in 2024. She has degrees from Temple University and Johns Hopkins, and a Ph.D. in public affairs and community development from Rutgers.

As you know ... documents obtained by TMZ revealed the 'RHOP' star is facing 16 charges -- including 7 felonies for allegedly committing fraud in excess of $300 and one misdemeanor count of making a false statement to an officer.

We told you last week that the charges stem from an incident last year ... the couple claimed they found their bedroom ransacked after returning from a trip to Jamaica.

According to the prosecution's bail recommendation, Wendy and Ed reportedly told police several designer bags and jewelry had been stolen -- but get this ... Carroll County sheriff's deputies allege Wendy was later seen in a social media post wearing a diamond ring she reported stolen!

The news comes on the heels of 'RHOP' castmate Karen Huger's release from jail last month after serving 6 months of a 1-year sentence for back-to-back DUIs.