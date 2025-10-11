Ashley Darby Appears to Throws Shade at 'RHOP' Costar Wendy Osefo

Ashley Darby is seemingly poking fun at the news of Wendy Osefo's recent felony arrest ... as she didn’t hold back in a recent video.

The 'Real Housewives of Potomac' star appeared to throw major shade at her castmate during a performance at Mr. Henry’s in Washington, D.C., on Friday night -- following Osefo’s headline-making arrest for felony fraud charges.

The star quips “We’re making melodies, not felonies -- if you know what I mean,” on stage, according to the uploader ... drawing gasps and laughter from the audience.

Darby doubled down on the dig with a laugh -- clearly unfazed by the crowd’s stunned reaction -- as fans connect the dots on the "felonies" Darby could be referring to.

TMZ broke the story ... cops said Wendy and her husband Eddie claimed several designer bags and jewelry had been stolen from their home, but an investigation found Wendy bought and returned the items before the alleged robbery -- and cops even claim Wendy shared a pic on her socials after the alleged incident, wearing a ring she had said was stolen.

