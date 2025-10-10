Biggest Legal Issues Faced by 'Real Housewives of Potomac' Cast Members

Everyone knows one of the biggest attractions of "The Real Housewives of Potomac" is all the drama with the cast members ... some of whom have ended up on the wrong end of the long arm of the law.

There's been plenty of serious charges leveled at the individuals on the hit Bravo show ... including one that resulted in jail time for a cast member.

We're going to take a look back at the legal issues faced by several figures associated with 'RHOP' ... and see how one cast member recently was charged with several felony counts.

Michael Darby Faced Charges That Were Later Dismissed

Longtime cast member Ashley Darby's ex-husband Michael Darby faced legal trouble on his time on the show, and he ended up in hot water when a cameraman accused Michael of groping him in 2018.

Although Michael was charged with felony assault and misdemeanor improper sexual conduct, the charges were dismissed due to insufficient evidence, according to People.

Michael eventually brought a defamation lawsuit against former cast member Candiace Dillard Bassett, claiming she'd made various allegations about his sex life.

However, a judge dismissed his lawsuit with prejudice -- meaning he can't file the same charges again -- in 2024, People reports.

Candiace and Monique Filed Lawsuits Against Each Other

We all know the Housewives do plenty of things together ... including filing lawsuits, which was the case between Candiace and castmate Monique Samuels.

The reality TV personalities both accused each other of assault in November 2019 after they had an altercation a month earlier, which was filmed for 'RHOP's fifth season, according to People.

Neither lawsuit went forward, as the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office in Maryland informed each side's lawyers they wouldn't be taking on either complaint in December 2019.

It's worth noting Candiace and Monique would have been facing time behind bars if either of them were convicted of assault.

Karen Huger Spent Time in Jail

Karen Huger wasn't exempt from legal woes, either, as she was charged with driving under the influence, as well as various other traffic violations, in March 2024.

Huger reportedly reeked of booze and was swaying during the incident. She was found guilty nine months later of seven out of eight charges brought against her.

Huger waited until the following February to learn her sentence ... which ended up being a year in prison.

However, she only served six months before being released ... she's gonna have to serve five years of supervised probation, though. If she keeps her nose clean for three years, the last two will be unsupervised.

Wendy Osefo and Her Husband Are Facing Felony Charges

Wendy Osefo and her husband Eddie were hit with fraud charges in October 2025.