'RHOP' Star Karen Huger Found Guilty Of DUI, Body Cam Footage Released

Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger has been found guilty of DUI and other crimes months after she crashed her car in Maryland.

A jury convicted Huger on 7 of 8 charges prosecutors brought against her, including driving under the influence, negligent driving, failing to control her vehicle’s speed to avoid a collision, and failing to notify authorities of a change of address.

Huger dodged a conviction on a reckless driving charge during her Montgomery County trial Wednesday ... but she now faces up to 2 years in prison when a judge sentences her on January 29.

Her attorney, A. Scott Bolden, issued a statement, telling TMZ, “Although we are disappointed in the jury’s verdict, we of course respect their decision and appreciate their time hearing our case."

Bolden added, "We continue to reserve Mrs. Huger’s right to an appeal and intend to fully pursue justice on her behalf. We appreciate your support and prayers for Mrs. Huger and her family at this time.”

TMZ broke the original story ... Huger was driving her 2017 Maserati in Potomac on March 19 when she struck a median and crosswalk sign at an intersection before colliding with a parking sign and coming to a halt just off the roadway.

Police bodycam footage played for the jury in court showed Huger being questioned in the aftermath of the car accident.