Omarosa Too Busy Studying in Law School to Film 'Real Housewives of Potomac'

After "The Real Housewives of Potomac" began shaking up its cast last week, some fans online began begging for reality TV icon, Omarosa to join the series -- but this is unlikely to happen ... TMZ has learned.

Omarosa tells TMZ … she is far too busy with law school and preparing for the bar exam to participate in 'RHOP' for season 9. "The Apprentice" alum says she wasn't even aware fans were pushing for her to join the Bravo hit, admitting she has never even considered becoming a 'Housewife' before.

However, O says she's not opposed to joining 'Housewives' in the future -- as she's a fan of the franchise. Though she clarifies neither Bravo nor casting has reached out to her about signing up for the series.

And, even if they did, 'RHOP's filming schedule would be far too much for her to juggle ... as she has a busy study schedule at Southern University in Louisiana. She says she was able to pull off her appearance on E!'s "House of Villains" late last year because the show filmed for less than 2 weeks and didn't fall during her school semester.

Still, we can understand why fans are clamoring for Omarosa to step into the mix -- 'RHOP' is reportedly saying goodbye to Robyn Dixon and Candiace Dillard Bassett, whose fallout fueled most of the plot for this season.

So, the addition of a famed reality TV villain would likely be welcomed with open arms!!!