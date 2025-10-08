California Governor Candidate Katie Porter Threatens to Leave Interview

Interviews can be pretty big newsmaking events for politicians ... and this one with former Democratic Representative for California Katie Porter didn't disappoint.

Porter -- who's currently running for Governor of California -- went viral Tuesday after a clip from an interview with CBS News investigative reporter Julie Watts began making the rounds on social media.

In the interview, which took place last month, Porter was asked what she'd do to win over voters who'd picked Trump in the past ... Porter claimed she wouldn't need their support, then chuckled a little.

Porter and Watts went back and forth ... Porter then declared she was fed up with the follow-up questions and said she was ending the session.

CBS News confirmed Porter ended up sticking around, and answered further questions after threatening to hit the road.

Porter's conduct in the interview was criticized by several other gubernatorial hopefuls, including former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, according to USA Today.