Greta Thunberg Expelled by Israel Following Gaza Aid Flotilla Attempt

Greta Thunberg claimed Israel is committing "genocide" against Palestinians after she landed in Athens, Greece, with more than 150 other activists on Monday.

Israel detained 479 people, including Thunberg, who were involved with the Global Sumud Flotilla, boats that attempted to pierce Israel's naval blockade in order to bring aid to Gaza, according to Reuters.

The Israeli government subsequently deported hundreds of individuals associated with the flotilla, and Thunberg was part of a group of 161, made up of people from 16 European countries, who were given the boot and sent to Athens, BBC News reports. Thunberg was similarly denied entry to Gaza and expelled, with others, in June.

Thunberg said the flotilla's main objective was to "step up" and provide aid to Gazans after various governments continue to refuse to do so.

Several activists involved in the flotilla alleged they were subject to inhumane conditions and treatment while they were detained in Israel. Some described sleep deprivation, food and water being withheld ... and even beatings, and being locked in a cage, Reuters reports. Israel's foreign ministry denied the reports.