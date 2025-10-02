Chloe Cole Claims Texas Christian University Canceled Her Event

Texas Christian University's administration found itself in hot water on Tuesday after de-transitioner Chloe Cole claimed the school had canceled her speaking appearance in a post shared on her X account.

Here's what went down ... Cole, who's made a name for herself in the right-wing world by speaking publicly about her experience of transitioning to a male before reverting back to her biologically born sex, alleged TCU had shut down her appearance, which was organized with Turning Point USA.

Cole later claimed there were plenty of rooms available for the event at TCU, and alleged the school's administration said the matter wasn't "open for discussion."

Cole's allegations spread across right-wing social media channels, and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said he'd be looking into the matter on X.

However, TCU's administration disputed Cole's claims, and noted they'd held an event with Turning Point USA to honor Charlie Kirk's life back in September, according to Fox News.

The administration also claimed Turning Point USA's chapter at TCU asked the university to host another event on October 7, although the space they wanted was apparently already taken up. The administration said it notified the group it wouldn't be able to host the event and offered to find another space for the function.