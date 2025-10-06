Judge Diane Goodstein's Waterfront South Carolina Home Burns Down

Judge Diane Goodstein's waterfront home at Edisto Beach in South Carolina burned down Saturday.

The former Circuit Court Judge was reportedly out walking her dogs when the fire started at her residence, which was located in a gated community, according to Greenville's WYFF-TV.

Her husband -- former Democratic state Senator Arnold Goodstein -- and several other family members had to escape from the upper levels of the house, and they were rescued by emergency service workers in kayaks after sheltering in the marshlands near the residence.

Several people were hospitalized for injuries sustained during the incident.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is currently investigating the fire at the judge's residence as a possible arson attack, Fox News reports.

Goodstein spoke to the Daily Mail on Monday morning and said she'd been feeling "alright" in the days following the blaze.