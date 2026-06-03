Charli D'Amelio Cuts Ties With Family’s Company Amid Money Drama

Charli D’Amelio's pulling out of the family business, amid their squabble over money ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Charli is no longer involved with Be Happy Snacks, the popcorn company launched by the D'Amelios in 2023.

Despite cutting ties, Charli is still plastered all over the Be Happy website. Her sister, Dixie D'Amelio is currently promoting the brand on Instagram and TikTok, but Charli hasn't plugged the product in more than a year.

Be Happy Snacks was launched under D'Amelio Brands, where Charli's father, Marc D'Amelio, serves as CEO.

Additional sources tell TMZ Heidi, Dixie and Marc are still involved with Be Happy.

We're also told Charli's departure was "a formal amicable separation from D'Amelio Brands and D'Amelio Family LLC that everyone agreed to at the time."

We're told the separation started in March 2025 and was fully executed in November 2025, meaning Charli has very quietly been out of the snack biz for more than 6 months.

Sources tell TMZ the separation was negotiated by Charli's business manager and lawyer. The business manager was hired by the family in 2020, but currently works exclusively for Charli.

As TMZ previously reported ... over the weekend Deuxmoi posted a tip that Charli and her parents, Marc and Heidi, were fighting over money issues.

Marc denied claims he moved money into an offshore account, and said Charli was being "manipulated." He also claimed he has evidence backing up his side of the story.

"Over the last six years, we have remained silent and never addressed gossip but the time has come to set the record straight," he said.

One source, connected to Marc and Heidi, claims they never had access to Charli's bank accounts.

Charli hasn’t posted any photos with family recently, but was seen at Coachella last year with her sister.