Charli D'Amelio's Dad Doubles Down On Denying He Stole Millions From Her

Play video content Video: Charli D’Amelio’s Dad Rejects Claims He Stole Millions From Her TikTok/@marcdamelio

Charli D'Amelio's dad, Marc, is doubling down on denying he stole millions from his famous daughter while he was in charge of her account.

Marc scoffed at allegations he moved a bunch of her money into an offshore bank account, explaining ... "I wouldn't even know how to do that."

Charli's dad said he's got his own money and doesn't need his daughter's ... and he insists Charli's rise to fame was never about making money for the family.

Marc went on to explain he never wanted to treat Charli the way some famous fathers treated their kids ... like Joe Jackson with Michael Jackson ... and insists he always wanted Charli and his other daughter, Dixie, to take business opportunities that would allow them to do whatever they wanted later in life.

He's really bothered by folks questioning his character, saying ... "The only thing you have when you get to be my age is you wanna be known as a good business person, a good husband, and a good dad. And when you start to f*** with me about that, the gloves are gonna come off."