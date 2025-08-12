Dixie D'Amelio's Dishy Hot Shots To Kick Off Her 24th Birthday!

It's August 12, the temps are rising and Dixie D'Amelio is kickin' off another hot year around the sun ... No need to sweat tho, 'cuz we're about to soak you with Dixie's hot shots!

Rockin' white-hot bikinis and slaying selfies like these, she makes her millions of followers shake at the knees!

In 2019, this D'Amelio sister skyrocketed to fame on TikTok at the same time as her sister, Charli. She's continued to captivate her following with smizing snaps like this boat bikini pic!

Check out Dixie's dishy shots with our smokin' hot photo gallery!