Dixie D'Amelio Hospitalized After Nearly Fainting

Dixie D'Amelio got a ride to a hospital on a gurney in the back of an ambulance after nearly losing consciousness ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the TikTok star was working Thursday around 3 PM in West Hollywood when she felt faint -- and, out of caution, an ambulance was called to take her to a hospital.

We're told Dixie turned out to be dehydrated and she received an IV with fluids.

It's clear folks around her were extremely concerned -- the fire department was dispatched to Sunset Plaza for a possible seizure.

Thankfully, it turned out to not be that serious.

We're told she's now feeling much better and still plans to attend the D'Amelio family's shoe launch tonight.

Dixie posted on Snapchat from what appears to be a hospital ... she's got different monitors hooked up to her chest.