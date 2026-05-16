Six-Year-Old Boy's Remains Found in Texas, Mother Charged With Murder

Six-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez went missing in Texas four years ago ... but now investigators have learned the little boy is dead and have finally found his remains.

The Tarrant County District Attorney's Office announced Friday that Noel's corpse was discovered the day before in Everman, a small city near Fort Worth, and dental records were used to confirm his identity.

During a press conference, Tarrant DA Phil Sorrells said the child's mom, Cindy Rodriguez Singh, has been indicted for capital murder and will stand trial in the case.

Three years ago, Singh was on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List after she flew to India with her husband and six children, but Noel was not on the family trip.

In August 2023, the FBI took Singh into custody in India and brought her back to Texas as police were desperately searching for Noel. Extended family told cops that the boy had vanished without a trace in October 2022.

Then, in March 2023, cops paid a visit to the family's Everman home after a welfare check request was made by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Cops say Singh lied to them during the visit, telling officers Noel was staying with relatives in Mexico. Singh then hopped a plane for India with everyone in her immediate family except for Noel, that is. The DA has not disclosed any other evidence in the case.