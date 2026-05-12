Teen Boy Identified Among Victims Found Dead in Train Car in Texas

Six people who were found dead inside a Union Pacific train container in Texas have been identified -- and officials say a 14-year-old boy was among the victims.

The Webb County Medical Examiner's Office released a grim update Tuesday after the bodies were discovered Sunday at a Union Pacific railyard in Laredo ... revealing the group included five men and one woman believed to be from Mexico and Honduras.

Authorities have positively identified five of the six victims so far -- including a 14-year-old Honduran boy, a 29-year-old Mexican woman, a 24-year-old Honduran man, a 45-year-old Mexican man and a 56-year-old Mexican man. One additional male victim has not yet been publicly identified. Officials did not release the victims' names.

Investigators say the woman officially died from hyperthermia -- basically overheating in extreme temperatures -- and officials believe the same likely applies to the other five victims pending final examinations. The remaining exams are expected to be completed Tuesday.

Local officials are working with the Mexican Consulate to notify families and coordinate efforts to return their remains.

As we previously reported ... the bodies were discovered Sunday during an inspection at the rail yard -- with authorities suspecting the group had been trapped inside the shipping container for an extended period in brutal Texas heat.