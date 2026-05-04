Plane Crashes Into Building in Brazil, on Video, Casualties Reported

Play video content Video: Plane Crashes Into Building in Brazil

A terrifying plane crash in Brazil was caught on camera -- and the footage is as shocking as it gets.

A small aircraft went down in the Northeast region of Belo Horizonte ... slamming straight into a building in a fiery, heart-stopping moment that played out in real time. Video shows the plane descending fast before it suddenly clips the structure and explodes on impact.

It's unclear if it was intentional or not ... the scene flips instantly to chaos ... debris flying, smoke billowing and witnesses scrambling as the aircraft disappears into the building.

Fire officials say there were five people on board -- the pilot and one passenger were killed, while three others were injured and rushed to a hospital. It’s not clear if there are casualties inside the building, but emergency crews rushed to the scene within minutes, working to contain the damage and search for survivors.