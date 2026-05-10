Multiple Dead Bodies Found in Boxcar in Texas

Multiple dead bodies have been found in a boxcar train in Laredo, Texas ... TMZ has confirmed.

According to New York Times, a Union Pacific employee responsible for loading and unloading train cars discovered 6 bodies in a train.

A Union Pacific spokesperson tells TMZ … "Union Pacific is saddened by this incident and is working closely with law enforcement to investigate."

NYT says the bodies were reported to Laredo Police Department at about 3 PM local time.

LPD spokesman, Investigator Joe E. Baeza, told the outlet that local police and fire departments confirmed the deaths and authorities are investigating.

No word yet on the circumstances of these deaths or the identities of the deceased.