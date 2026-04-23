Finnish Hiking Influencer Ali Leiniö Dead at 49, Body Found in Wilderness

Ali Leiniö, a Finnish vlogger who posted videos of himself hiking, appears to have died doing what he loved ... because he was found dead in the wilderness.

Ali's body was found in Lapland, Finland earlier this month ... after suffering a fatal seizure while hiking the Käsivarre Wilderness area ... according to Helsingin Sanomat, a Nordic newspaper.

His remains were recovered April 10 ... a little over a week after he uploaded his final YouTube video to his nearly 88,000 subscribers.

Ali's last video, titled "The Forbidden Mire: Roaming Southern Finland's 2nd Largest Bog," already has over 143,000 views.

It's unclear if Ali was documenting his trek through the Käsivarre Wilderness when he died.

Ali said hiking was not only a hobby, but also a way of life.

He was 49.