Texas Man Allegedly Kills Wife, Their 2 Kids, Himself in Triple Murder-Suicide

A terrible tragedy rocked Texas when a Houston man allegedly murdered his wife and their two young children before killing himself.

According to local outlets, police responded to a welfare check Monday night and found 4 people dead from apparent gunshot wounds -- a father, a mother, and their two kids.

Authorities identified the adults as Matthew and Thy Mitchell, who owned the local restaurant Traveler's Table together, according to KTRK-TV.

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Multiple outlets have reported that investigators believe there's evidence that 52-year-old Matthew shot Thy and the kids before turning the gun on himself.

According to the Houston Police Department, the call for the welfare check came in from the family's babysitter and one of the victims' sisters.

The details and timeline are still unclear, but investigators are trying to piece it together.

A week ago, Thy had posted a video on Instagram with Matthew with text that read ... "He thinks we will grow old together ... He will but I'm Asian," and added the caption "I didn’t have the heart to correct him."

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Thy's most recent post was from 2 days ago ... a video of her dress shopping with her daughter for her sister's upcoming wedding.

Thy was 39. The kids were 8 and 4.

RIP