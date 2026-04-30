Indian Influencer Nagalakshmi Hacked to Death by Husband in Murder-Suicide
Indian Influencer Nagalakshmi Butchered By Husband In Murder-Suicide
Tragedy in India -- Nagalakshmi, a popular influencer, was brutally hacked to death by her husband in a suspected murder-suicide ... with their 18-year-old son the one who made the horrific discovery.
Sailash rushed to the family home in Adambakkam, South Chennai on Monday after getting a chilling message from his dad, Subramanian. When he arrived, his 52-year-old father was dead -- and Sailash's mother, Nagalakshmi, was found brutally killed in another room.
The WhatsApp message from his dad read, "Your mother and I will no longer be home. I have kept food for you. Come home and eat," according to The Sun.
According to police, Subramanian had moved out two years ago after a serious fallout with 42-year-old Nagalakshmi and had been staying with his sister. But just 10 days before the killings, the two had reportedly reconciled, with him moving back in.
That reunion didn’t last -- tensions reportedly flared Monday over money, with Subramanian allegedly frequently asking his wife for cash. Nagalakshmi had built a successful following online promoting her sari business, Sree Sai Silks.
Cops say Subramanian left the house during the argument, came back with a sickle, killed his wife -- then took his own life.
Police are now investigating the shocking case.
RIP
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