Justin Fairfax Holds Up 'Disarm Abusers' Sign Years Before Murder-Suicide

Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax rallied around gun regulation -- and even proudly held up a "disarm abusers" sign -- years before he shot his wife, and then himself, in an apparent murder-suicide ... TMZ has learned.

Check out the photo -- the now-deceased politician is smiling alongside gun violence survivor Kate Ranta and her young son while posing with the pointed sign the minor made.

You can see the sign's intentions loud and clear -- it's taking aim at the National Rifle Association while standing up for women's rights and raising awareness for those who die by gun violence at home.

The snapshot was taken in October 2017 at a rally outside the NRA headquarters in Fairfax, Virginia ... where Ranta spoke about her husband nearly ending her life with a gun and advocated for gun regulations.

So, it's quite ironic -- and disturbing -- to see Fairfax proudly supporting her ... just to allegedly turn a gun on his wife, Cerina, and then himself, in their Annandale, Virginia home.

We told you all about it -- the couple's teenage son dialed 911 early Thursday morning to report Cerina was lying on the ground in their basement with holes in her shirt. The incident was initially thought to be a stabbing.

Play video content Video: Justin Fairfax Dispatch Audio Reveals Gruesome Scene Broadcastify.com

Justin's body was later found in the bedroom with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Police say Justin pulled the gun on Cerina before killing himself.

Now, we're aware the couple was in the middle of a divorce while still living together. Though it wasn't pretty -- in court documents obtained by TMZ, Cerina claimed he was not paying their mortgage or providing support for their kids.

Cerina filed for divorce on July 18, 2025. They share 2 kids -- Cameron and Carys -- who survive them.