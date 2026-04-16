Former Virginia Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide

Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax was reportedly found dead Thursday after an alleged murder-suicide ... TMZ has learned.

We have a livestream currently showing what's happening outside of the house.

The Fairfax County Police Department tells TMZ ... Fairfax, 47, and his wife were found dead at their home in Annandale, Va. of gunshot wounds with her body found in the basement and his in the bedroom.

We're told cameras inside the home corroborate the account of a murder-suicide.

The former lieutenant governor served from 2018 to 2022 under Gov. Ralph Northam. He finished out his full term despite accusations of sexual assault brought by two women in 2019, which prompted calls for his resignation.

Story developing...