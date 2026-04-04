Slain Florida Politician Nancy Bowen Was Sister of Late Parkland Survivor

The Florida politician allegedly murdered by her husband this week was the sister of a Parkland school survivor who took his own life last year.

Nancy Metayer Bowen -- the Vice Mayor of Coral Springs -- posted a message to Facebook in December revealing that her brother, Donovan Joshua Leigh Metayer, had passed away, while providing a link to his GoFundMe page.

TMZ reported Donovan died by suicide after battling schizophrenia for years. Donovan was among the survivors of the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Nikolas Cruz shot to death 17 people and injured 17 others, before he was arrested and later convicted for the deadly rampage, getting sentenced to life in prison without parole.

As for Donovan's sister, Nancy, she was found dead inside her Coral Springs home on Wednesday morning after her husband, Stephen Bowen, killed her using a shotgun, according to police.

Cops say Stephen confessed to the crime, telling his uncle he "couldn't take it anymore." His uncle then called 911 and allegedly told a dispatcher Stephen admitted to killing Nancy.

Stephen was arrested and booked into the Broward County Jail for premeditated murder and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.