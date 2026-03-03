Bill Clinton Says He Doesn’t Know If Jeffrey Epstein Killed Himself

Play video content TMZ.com

Bill Clinton says he doesn't know whether Jeffrey Epstein killed himself or not ... telling lawmakers he can only go off the medical findings.

During the former president's grilling before the GOP-led House Oversight Committee on Friday, Clinton got into a tense back-and-forth with Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert ... who asked him squarely whether Jeffrey Epstein was suicidal.

Clinton replied ... "I don't know. I only know what the medical finding was. I've accepted it in my own mind. I don't know what happened."

Boebert then pressed him to clarify if he accepts that Epstein died by suicide. Clinton replies, "That he did. But I don't know. Neither do you. None of us know."

Play video content

After years of conspiracy and speculation, former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino confirmed last year Epstein was not murdered in jail ... and he says there's video to prove the wealthy financier killed himself in his cell.

As we reported ... Clinton claimed he was unaware of Epstein’s criminal conduct until the financier pleaded guilty in 2008 to procuring a minor for prostitution in Florida. Clinton said he cut ties with Epstein years earlier.