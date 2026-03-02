Hillary Clinton Storms Out of Epstein Deposition After Photo Leaks, See Video

Play video content

Hillary Clinton was pissed when she found out a photo from her deposition on Jeffrey Epstein got leaked from inside what was supposed to be a closed-door session ... and video shows the moment she storms off from the podium.

In footage from last week's testimony, released Monday by the House Oversight Committee, Hillary rips the panel for breaking their own rules and not preventing a leak.

The former First Lady, New York Senator and Secretary of State blasts Republicans in the room, saying ... "I'm done with this. If you guys are doing that, I am done. You can hold me in contempt from now until the cows come home. This is just typical behavior."

Video cuts off after Hillary gets up from her chair and storms off ... and when she comes back, she's told the photo was snapped before she uttered a word.