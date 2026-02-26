Lauren Boebert Takes Dig at Hillary Clinton After Leaking Epstein Deposition Pic

Play video content C-SPAN

Lauren Boebert can't recall why she took a picture of Hillary Clinton during her deposition ... or, she probably can -- but she's too busy cracking jokes about the former First Lady and Secretary of State.

The Republican Congresswoman from Colorado was asked about the photo she leaked to Benny Johnson of Clinton while being deposed by the House Oversight Committee earlier today ... a move one Clinton advisor said is "against chamber rules."

Boebert responds, "I just returned to my hotel room and installed the BleachBit software. So, I guess in regards to taking photos, I do not recall.”

If you don't remember ... BleachBit is a program that an employee for Clinton's computer services provider testified they used to delete emails from Hillary's server after subpoenas were issued for communications related to the 2012 attack on the U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi.

The emails were supposed to be deleted the year before ... but the PRN employee basically said he forgot to do it. Hillary claimed they were personal emails -- but the FBI later determined many of the 17K emails deleted or not turned over to the State Department were work-related.

Donald Trump -- running against Hillary in the 2016 election -- made it a major point in his campaign against her at the time ... and, her detractors have claimed for years she and her staff were trying to hide something.

In addition, this morning Hillary said she did not recall ever meeting Jeffrey Epstein ... so, Boebert's own memory loss could be a reference to that.

Hillary did later address Boebert taking a photo during the deposition Thursday ... admitting proceedings had to be halted after the congresswoman leaked the picture.