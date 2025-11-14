Donald Trump Calls Republicans Voting to Release Epstein Files 'Weak'

Republicans Who Want To Release The Epstein Files Are 'Foolish!'

It's no secret President Donald Trump hasn't been receptive to the idea of the Dept. of Justice releasing the Jeffrey Epstein Files ... and he's heated about the Republicans who want to see them made public.

POTUS lashed out at the apparently wayward members of his party in a Truth Social post Friday, writing "Some Weak Republicans have fallen into [Democrats'] clutches because they are soft and foolish."

The Republican congressional representatives who signed a discharge petition this week forcing a floor vote in the House next week to compel the release of the files are Thomas Massie, Nancy Mace, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Lauren Boebert.

Trump posted another Truth Social message saying he's ordering U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and the Department of Justice to investigate potential Epstein connections to "Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, J.P. Morgan, Chase, and many other people and institutions."

He claims the ongoing Epstein scandal is a "Russia Scam, with all arrows pointing to the Democrats."