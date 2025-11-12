Donald Trump Sprays Syrian President With Cologne During White House Visit

President Donald Trump is big on hospitality ... because he sprayed down Syria's president with his own cologne during a White House visit Monday.

Trump was hosting Ahmed al-Sharaa in the Oval Office and insisted on showing off his Victory 47 cologne during the meeting ... by spraying it on himself, al-Sharaa, and a translator, as seen in a video released on Wednesday.

A clearer video: Trump spraying Jolani with cologne and asking, “How many wives do you have? Just one? You never know….”



Never a dull moment. pic.twitter.com/FPYce56qjZ — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 12, 2025 @Osint613

Trump then gifted the bottle of cologne -- which retails for a cool $249, according to Trump's fragrances website -- to al-Sharaa, and told Syria's president there was another bottle of the stuff for his wife (there's also a women's perfume with the same name).

POTUS then asked al-Sharaa about how many wives he had, and when he replied he only has one wife, Trump slapped him on the shoulder and quipped, "With you guys, I never know."

Al-Sharaa appeared to take the comment in stride, and Trump made a reference to the remark later in their conversation, stating al-Sharaa only had one wife "right now."

FYI ... Trump dropped Victory 47 fragrances for both men and women earlier this year, and he wrote the scents are "all about Winning, Strength, and Success" in a Truth Social announcement.