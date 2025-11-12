New Jeffrey Epstein Emails Show Multiple Donald Trump Mentions

UPDATE

7:35 AM PT -- White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt tells TMZ ... "The Democrats selectively leaked emails to the liberal media to create a fake narrative to smear President Trump. The 'unnamed victim' referenced in these emails is the late Virginia Giuffre, who repeatedly said President Trump was not involved in any wrongdoing whatsoever and 'couldn’t have been friendlier' to her in their limited interactions. The fact remains that President Trump kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club decades ago for being a creep to his female employees, including Giuffre. These stories are nothing more than bad-faith efforts to distract from President Trump’s historic accomplishments, and any American with common sense sees right through this hoax and clear distraction from the government opening back up again."

Donald Trump can't shake the Jeffrey Epstein case ... the president's name surfaces in a batch of newly released emails between the late convicted sex offender, his longtime confidante Ghislaine Maxwell and author Michael Wolff.

Democrats in the House Oversight Committee dropped a 23,000-page document dump in which Trump's name is mentioned several times in email correspondence between Epstein, Maxwell and Wolff over a 15-year period. Trump did not send or receive any of these emails, which the Oversight Committee obtained from Epstein's estate following his 2019 suicide in prison.

According to CNN, which first reported on the docs, Epstein claims in the emails that Trump had knowledge of his unseemly activities.

In a January 2019 email -- just 7 months before his death, and during Trump's first term -- Epstein addressed Trump's claim Epstein was forced to resign his membership from Mar-a-Lago "for being a creep."

Epstein wrote, “trump said he asked me to resign ... never a member ever. . of course he knew about the girls as he asked ghislaine to stop”

In a December 2015 email, Wolff and Epstein had a conversation about Trump's upcoming CNN Republican primary debate. In the emails, Wolff said he'd heard CNN was going to ask Trump about his relationship with Epstein.

Wolff and Epstein then discuss how they might suggest Trump respond to such a question ... and Wolff lays out various options, ranging from letting Trump "hang himself," to having Epstein hang him or save him.

Epstein also dropped Trump's name in an April 2011 email to Maxwell, stating “I want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is trump.. [VICTIM REDACTED] spent hours at my house with him ,, he has never once been mentioned. police chief. etc. im 75 % there.”