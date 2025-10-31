Virginia Giuffre’s Family Reacts Emotionally to Prince Andrew Losing Royal Titles

Play video content BBC Newsnight

Virginia Giuffre’s brother Sky Roberts and sister-in-law Amanda Roberts broke down in tears as they celebrated the news that Prince Andrew is losing his royal titles.

Watch their emotional interview on BBC's "Newsnight" ... Sky can barely keep it together as he acknowledges "this normal girl from a normal family has taken down a prince."

He says it means "everything" to him, and certainly to Virginia, who accused Andrew of sexually assaulting her when she was a minor after being trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein -- first in a 2019 interview and then in a 2021 lawsuit. She and Andrew reached an out-of-court settlement in 2022.

Amanda, also in tears, says Virginia would look at her kids and proudly announce she took down the bad guys if she were still here.

As you know, Virginia died by suicide in April ... she detailed 3 instances of alleged assault in her posthumous memoir, "Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice," which debuted Oct. 21.

Buckingham Palace announced they'd begun the process of stripping Andrew of his "Style, Titles and Honours" Thursday evening, adding ... "Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor."

King Charles III is also taking away his Windsor housing accommodation, Royal Lodge, for an "alternative private accommodation."

The statement adds ... "Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse."

Andrew has always denied Virginia's allegations of sexual abuse. Amid mounting pressure, though, he voluntarily gave up his Duke of York title earlier this month.

Sigrid McCawley, Virginia's former lawyer, tells TMZ … "The voice of Virginia Giuffre has changed history. Her bravery, determination and resilient spirit has led to this defining moment. As we account for the tipping point significance of the King stripping the title 'Prince' from his brother Andrew, it should be a lesson for all to listen, hear and believe survivors of abuse."